Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

