Julie D. Klapstein Purchases 12,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

