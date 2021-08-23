JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,567 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72.

