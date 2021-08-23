JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month High at $799.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 799 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 795.72 ($10.40), with a volume of 2019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.35).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 758.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.72.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

