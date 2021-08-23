JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Danske lowered Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Kojamo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

