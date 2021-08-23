JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 208.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 184.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 88.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,083. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.53. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.