Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 84.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Target by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Target by 8.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

