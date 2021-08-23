JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in JD.com by 185.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 813,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.