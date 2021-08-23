Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $3,561,600.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

JBI stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $26,289,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

