James Douglas Allen Purchases 19,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.35 on Monday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.29.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

FPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

