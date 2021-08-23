Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

