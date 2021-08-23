Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

