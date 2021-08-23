Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

