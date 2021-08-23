Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Jack in the Box worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.