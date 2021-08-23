Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $192.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

