Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.13 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

