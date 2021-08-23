J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.68

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 664339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

JSAIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.