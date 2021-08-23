Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Financial Survey

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iteris and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iteris and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.28%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iteris and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $117.14 million 1.94 $10.13 million $0.01 542.00 COMSovereign $9.43 million 13.92 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

Iteris beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors, and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management that collectively comprise family of Vantage sensors. The Transportation Systems segment provides engineering and specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

