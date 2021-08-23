Ispolink Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.61 million and $4.85 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00812263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00102461 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

