iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.29

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 43437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

