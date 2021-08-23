iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 12-Month High at $295.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.49 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.26.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.