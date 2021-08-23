iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE XIU opened at C$31.03 on Monday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a one year low of C$23.26 and a one year high of C$31.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.72.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

