iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
TSE XIU opened at C$31.03 on Monday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a one year low of C$23.26 and a one year high of C$31.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.72.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
