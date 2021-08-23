iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.