iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.57. 75,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

