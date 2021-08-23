iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.65 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

