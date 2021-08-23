iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,515.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

