iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.17

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.17 and last traded at $285.17, with a volume of 4648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

