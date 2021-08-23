iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 652,065 shares.The stock last traded at $250.83 and had previously closed at $249.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.92.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.