iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.