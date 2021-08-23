iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.31. 3,362,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,874,918. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

