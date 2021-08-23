iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,701,432 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $66.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 145,066 shares during the period. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

