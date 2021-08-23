iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,701,432 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $66.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
