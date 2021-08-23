iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

