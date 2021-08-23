iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,036 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.92 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.