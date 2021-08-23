iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. 2,809,454 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

