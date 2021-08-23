iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60.

