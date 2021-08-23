Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

TAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 954,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.71. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

