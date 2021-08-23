InvestDigital Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,927.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $362,043.67 and approximately $99,927.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,895,952 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

