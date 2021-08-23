Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after acquiring an additional 450,499 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 615,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,807,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72.

