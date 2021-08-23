Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.67.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $545.30 on Monday. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

