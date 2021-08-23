Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

