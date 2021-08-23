Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $106.14 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

