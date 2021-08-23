Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. 293,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

