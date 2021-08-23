Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$107,500.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700.
Jeffrey Scott Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00.
TIH stock opened at C$108.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$71.95 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.82. The stock has a market cap of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.