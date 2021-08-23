Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John P. Sauerland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00.

PGR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.87. 46,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

