Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells $130,006,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $663.27 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
