Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells $130,006,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $663.27 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

