Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $650,988.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

