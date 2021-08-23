Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,896,603.52 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $2,896,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,569,786.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52.

Shares of GSHD opened at $136.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.