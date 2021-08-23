Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $1,162,052.91 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corning stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

