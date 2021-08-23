Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $6,305,058.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $119.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

