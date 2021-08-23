Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $162,415.88 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $44,440,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $12,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

